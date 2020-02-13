Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Who is Judge Amy Berman Jackson?

Who is Judge Amy Berman Jackson?

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Former Trump adviser Roger Stone is expected to be sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who has been involved in several high-profile cases since being appointed to the federal bench in 2011 by former President Barack Obama.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter

Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter 00:47

 President Trump continues to target Amy Berman Jackson.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape [Video]Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape

Roger Stone was refused his request for a new trial on Wednesday. Stone has received support from high places this week, including word that the Justice Department would seek a lighter sentence in his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Amy Berman Jackson To Hand Down Stone's Sentence

Jackson will decide Roger Stone's sentence in the middle of a political controversy as President Trump has attacked the case against Stone, and gone after...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsUSATODAY.comMediaite

Roger Stone Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Trump associate Roger Stone to 40 months in prison Thursday on charges that he obstructed a congressional...
Daily Caller Also reported by •NewsyCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.