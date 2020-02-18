Rod Blagojevich, freed by Trump pardon, leaves Colorado prison, returns to Illinois

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.
 President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former..

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. According to ABC News, which cited "multiple senior...
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for...
