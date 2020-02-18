Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michael Bloomberg Will Make His Debut On Nevada's Debate Stage

Michael Bloomberg Will Make His Debut On Nevada's Debate Stage

NPR Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene talks to David Axelrod, who ran former President Obama's campaigns, about how Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg could change the dynamic of the 2020 race.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate 01:08

 Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb. 19 debate. Bloomberg's...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate [Video]Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage [Video]Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg to make his debut on Democratic presidential debate stage in Nevada

Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential rivals who have been eagerly...
Reuters

Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada Democratic debate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.