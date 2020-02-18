Global  

Bloomberg camp slams Sanders aide after claiming history of heart attacks: ‘Completely false’

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg camp slams Sanders aide after claiming history of heart attacks: ‘Completely false’Michael Bloomberg's campaign issued a sharp denial after Bernie Sanders' national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray claimed on CNN Wednesday that the former New York City mayor has a history of heart attacks.
