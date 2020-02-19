Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats

Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
An anonymous group claimed they are behind the release of pigeons over the city of Las Vegas who are wearing MAGA hats and -- in at least one case -- a wig that resembles President Trump's hair.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Pigeons wearing MAGA hats

Pigeons wearing MAGA hats 00:55

 Hat-wearing pigeons have been spotted again in Las Vegas and this time, a group is using the pigeons to make a political statement. These pigeons are wearing Make America Great Again or MAGA hats and they were released by a self-proclaimed "underground radical group" named P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Las Vegas Faces Swarm of Pigeons in Tiny MAGA Hats Ahead of Democratic Debate

﻿ The group Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN) glued MAGA hats and wigs inspired by President Donald Trump‘s hair onto a flock of pigeons released in...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

damann212

damann21 RT @JPatriot9: What happens in Vegas; Apparently poops on the DNC....Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAG… 24 minutes ago

AddictedTaU

AddictedTaU RT @lovli_1: NOT the BabyBee!!!! Now that, right there, is FUNNY! Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MA… 1 hour ago

ericpike51

ericpike51 RT @Johnathin79: EPIC! 😂 Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats #TRUMP2020 #KAG2020 #TRUMP2020LANDS… 1 hour ago

Texas_Trump

TexasGal RT @CodesUcq: 15. 02/19/2020 Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats The group, calling itself Pigeons… 2 hours ago

DonaldDucks13

Donald Ducks RT @ChrissyFireWat1: This is hilarious..hope they find a few Dems to perch on and leave their famous white signatures😎😂😎 Mysterious group… 2 hours ago

CodesUcq

Symbolism 15. 02/19/2020 Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats The group, calling itse… https://t.co/uiYzW3uCdP 2 hours ago

RantingPhantom

The Ranting Phantom ™️ This is very clever and funny, great job 👏👏👇Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA… https://t.co/v8oS4pL9pB 2 hours ago

Carolin15161363

CarolinaGirl RT @baronpen2ndtry: This is pretty***funny. 😀 Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats https://t.c… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.