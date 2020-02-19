Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () An anonymous group claimed they are behind the release of pigeons over the city of Las Vegas who are wearing MAGA hats and -- in at least one case -- a wig that resembles President Trump's hair.
