Trump Names Richard Grenell Acting Director Of National Intelligence

NPR Thursday, 20 February 2020
President Trump has named Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the new acting director of national intelligence.
News video: Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:40

 The current acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was appointed on a temporary basis and has to leave in March.

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National IntelligenceWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence. He made the...
AP sources: Trump expected to tap loyalist as intel official

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence....
