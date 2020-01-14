Trump Names Richard Grenell Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Ed Bokhour RT @TheDailyEdge: BREAKING: Trump names Richard Grenell, man with no intelligence experience, recently implicated in scheme to help Russian… 18 seconds ago Connie Brown RT @Patrici15767099: President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening is expected to name Ambassador Richard Grenell as his new acting director… 23 seconds ago Rob#NotMyPresident RT @manuelofreire: BREAKING: Yes, it can get even worse! Trump Names Richard Grenell as Acting Head of Intelligence https://t.co/ywn8E5CeUE 23 seconds ago Susan Rollinson RT @intelligencer: With Richard Grenell as the newly-installed Director of National Intelligence, Trump has promoted a loyalist with no int… 26 seconds ago Stephanie Sandoval .@RichardGrenell is the new acting director of national intelligence. @Newsy https://t.co/zmvsgf40Dw 28 seconds ago Exact Option Picks Trump names Ambassador Richard Grenell acting director of national intelligence - https://t.co/HyYg4IamfQ 39 seconds ago cheryl arlich RT @HeyTammyBruce: This is wonderful. @RichardGrenell is an amazing man and will continue to make a huge difference for this country “Trump… 50 seconds ago Becky RT @BreitbartNews: BREAKING: President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening is expected to name Ambassador @RichardGrenell as his new acting D… 50 seconds ago