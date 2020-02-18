Warren unloads on Bloomberg: 'A billionaire who calls women fat broads'
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., didn’t waste any time during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his past comments on women and for using his wealth to surge in the 2020 presidential race.
Elizabeth Warren. | Matt York/AP Photo By QUINT FORGEY 02/18/2020 03:30 PM EST Link Copied Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday unleashed one of her most cutting attacks yet on Mike Bloomberg, calling him an "egomaniac billionaire" akin to Donald Trump.
Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..
Wednesday night's Democratic debate kicked off with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar taking turns absolutely savaging Mike Bloomberg, the... Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Haaretz •WorldNews •FOXNews.com