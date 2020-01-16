Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters

Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Protesters shouting “You deported three million people,” interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden’s closing remarks during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate 02:57

 Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter [Video]Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law seemingly mocked former Vice President Joe Biden’s stutter.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published

Former Vice President Joe Biden Campaigns In Arlington Tonight [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Campaigns In Arlington Tonight

Biden's visit comes after he and five other Democratic candidates participated in last night's debate in Iowa.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden faces NYC protesters chanting ‘Drop out, Joe!’

As if his poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire weren’t enough, Joe Biden was met with chants of “Drop out, Joe!” on Thursday night as he left a campaign...
FOXNews.com

Protesters Interrupt Biden’s Closing Remarks at Nevada Democratic Debate

Protesters Interrupt Biden’s Closing Remarks at Nevada Democratic DebateIn what has become something of a tradition at Democratic primary events, protesters interrupted Joe Biden as the former vice president was about to deliver his...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

ppscslv

Business & Money Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters https://t.co/WtiJoql7kN 49 seconds ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters… https://t.co/p8lCERv4pd 4 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters https://t.co/M0RXEYAUEf https://t.co/xeN6q95dj8 4 minutes ago

BKwagent

Bethany_kwagent 🧢🌺🌎 RT @nytimes: The protesters who disrupted the #DemDebate were denouncing Joe Biden's immigration record. “You deported 3 million people," o… 4 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #c1760096d53d5470aad91925484cb34b #foxnewspersonjoebiden Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigran… https://t.co/LpbDaGPiPc 8 minutes ago

Arif61590112

Arif Protesters Denounce Biden’s Immigration Record at Democratic Debate “You deported three million people,” one of the… https://t.co/tIjFyFLnWR 10 minutes ago

Arif61590112

Arif Immigration Protests Disrupt Debate Protesters opposing U.S. immigration policy drowned out former Vice President J… https://t.co/dNtek8hXF0 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.