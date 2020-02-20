Global  

Hundreds camp out overnight ahead of Trump rally in Colorado

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Trump is gearing up for a rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, but many supporters have already been there for quite some time, braving cold temperatures and camping out overnight with the hopes of securing prime spots for the first come, first served event.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at Trump rally in Colorado Springs

Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at Trump rally in Colorado Springs 09:54

 U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., addresses the crowd in Colorado Springs before President Trump's campaign rally on Feb. 20, 2020.

CBS4 Weekly Reality Check [Video]CBS4 Weekly Reality Check

Pres. Trump Visits Colorado Springs, Democratic presidential candidates focus on Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:32Published

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ [Video]Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Colorado police make 8 arrests outside Trump rally venue after protesters block traffic

Eight anti-Trump protesters were arrested Thursday afternoon outside the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., ​​​​​where President...
FOXNews.com

Live updates: President Trump and Sen. Gardner hold campaign rally in Colorado Springs

Both up for reelection this fall, President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner are holding a campaign rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.
Denver Post


