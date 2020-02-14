Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' in Las Vegas

Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' in Las Vegas

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Trump blasted Roger Stone's treatment by the criminal justice system, the Justice Department and the jury forewoman in the GOP operative's trial Thursday in a blistering address in front of an audience in Las Vegas, saying Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing [Video]Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing

After U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the veteran Republican operative in Washington, Trump indicated to an audience in Las Vegas that he has no immediate plans to pardon Stone and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress [Video]Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump&apos;s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Barr Contradicts Trump, Calls Roger Stone Prosecution ‘Righteous’: ‘I Was Happy He Was Convicted’

Bill Barr Contradicts Trump, Calls Roger Stone Prosecution ‘Righteous’: ‘I Was Happy He Was Convicted’Attorney General William Barr declared he was “happy” – in an exclusive interview Thursday with ABC News’ Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas –...
Mediaite

Andrew Napolitano Suggests Trump Might Pardon Roger Stone Today: ‘Only a Pardon Can Fairly Undo This Mess’

Fox News Senior Judiciary Analyst Andrew Napolitano made plain that he feels that President Donald Trump may very well pardon  Roger Stone, on the very day that...
Mediaite Also reported by •Daily CallerFOXNews.comIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jt_light

JT Light RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' Sweet.!!! Thank you Mr President.!!!♥️ #FreeRoge… 3 seconds ago

5_2blue

Nita Cosby Matt Gaetz Says Trump Should Pardon Roger Stone Because British Kings Could Do It https://t.co/zc6qowDS2T via @NicoleJames 15 seconds ago

mlgc_barb

The Best is Yet to Come RT @ACTBrigitte: Good! Roger Stone shouldn't be spending time in a jail cell! He's a first time offender in a victim-less crime -- let the… 16 seconds ago

jfwilb

⭐️⭐️⭐️JFW🇺🇸 RT @pushforward40: Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' in Las Vegas https://t.co/y6gu0Gu4IB 26 seconds ago

FifthHouseSun

Fifth House Sun RT @kylegriffin1: Important context as quotes of Trump attacking the jury forewoman make the rounds: Judge Amy Berman Jackson pointedly pra… 35 seconds ago

NorthBelle4

NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦 RT @mo2dmax: As predicted. That didn't take long. https://t.co/HulPMwdi7X 38 seconds ago

SYoung63

Susan Young RT @davidaxelrod: Roger Stone was convicted of lying on @realDonaldTrump’s behalf. Now Trump is lying on Stone’s behalf. The pardon will f… 45 seconds ago

ACTBrigitte

Brigitte Gabriel Good! Roger Stone shouldn't be spending time in a jail cell! He's a first time offender in a victim-less crime --… https://t.co/AGHYuRDZQ3 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.