Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing

Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
As Trump associate Roger Stone was preparing to exit the D.C. federal courthouse after receiving a 40-month sentence for witness tampering and other charges, a fracas broke out on the other side of the building among pro-Stone forces, anti-Stone protesters and members of the media. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Stone Sentencing Set

Roger Stone Sentencing Set 00:39

 Tthe South Florida-based friend of President Donald Trump will be sentenced as scheduled on seven federal counts on Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Adviser Stone To Be Sentenced [Video]Trump Adviser Stone To Be Sentenced

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump ally Roger Stone faces sentencing [Video]Trump ally Roger Stone faces sentencing

Political operative Roger Stone, a long-time associate of President Donald Trump, is set to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday in a trial that has garnished headlines for Stone&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roger Stone sentencing, Trump rally tour, California's apology: 5 things to know Thursday

Roger Stone will be sentenced amid an outcry over political meddling, Trump continues his four-day western swing and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Rep. Adam Schiff Warns Trump After Roger Stone Sentencing: Pardoning Would Be ‘Breathtaking Act Of Corruption’

Will he pardon?
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaiteDenver PostReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VincentJappi

Vincent Jappi RT @Rparkerscience: Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/u48W7vtGya 29 seconds ago

TXNativePatriot

Texas Todd Riddle me this... Why in the***are people protesting, Roger Stone? The guys is a swamp creature, I get it. But w… https://t.co/BE7aa2vBeL 31 seconds ago

daverburgess

Dave Burgess Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/nNIkNcgZf2 9 minutes ago

PiecP

Piec Pisano Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/3tiFjKIial Anti-paid for by Soros. 12 minutes ago

R88D8

R88D8...🌟🌟🌟 Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/GY5FgjMHEv 14 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/rCGcrbLVaI 14 minutes ago

TylerOlson1791

Tyler Olson Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/QUpvo52Lhe 16 minutes ago

wouldntyouknow1

Marty Mob scene erupts outside Roger Stone sentencing https://t.co/gBG8CZczPg 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.