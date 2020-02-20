Global  

Colorado police make 8 arrests outside Trump rally venue after protesters block traffic

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020
Eight anti-Trump protesters were arrested Thursday afternoon outside the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., ​​​​​where President Trump held a "Keep America Great" rally, according to reports.
Trump protesters show up outside rally venue

Trump protesters show up outside rally venue 02:31

 Protesters out in full force, speaking out about President Trump's visit to the Valley.

Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite

At a rally in Colorado Springs, Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant against this year's Oscar-winning film Parasite for its South Korean roots.

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado.

Hundreds camp out overnight ahead of Trump rally in Colorado

President Trump is gearing up for a rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, but many supporters have already been there for quite some time, braving cold...
FOXNews.com

Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally

Thousands of people filled a Colorado Springs arena Thursday afternoon ahead of a President Donald Trump rally.
Denver Post

