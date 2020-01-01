Ilhan Omar slams Meghan McCain, accuses 'View' co-host of hypocrisy on Sanders backers' online attacks

Global  

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Meghan McCain of hypocrisy Thursday over "The View" co-host's criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., supporters’ misogynistic attacks on social media.
News video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With 'The View' Over Bernie Bros

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With 'The View' Over Bernie Bros 00:45

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2019. Sanders has recently come under fire for the violent rhetoric of his supports, often called "Bernie Bros." In a recent appearance on "The View" Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the behavior of Sanders followers. She agreed with hosts...

Sanders Begs Supporters To End Personal Attacks [Video]Sanders Begs Supporters To End Personal Attacks

Bernie Sanders's supporters are known to be very vocal and aggressive on Twitter. They've been accused of harassment and vicious personal attacks online. Now, Sanders is stepping in, begging..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published

Petition Urging Ouster Of The View's Meghan McCain Gathers Steam [Video]Petition Urging Ouster Of The View's Meghan McCain Gathers Steam

A Change.org petition urging ABC to remove host Meghan McCain from The View is gathering steam.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published


Meghan McCain Confronts AOC on ‘Deeply Misogynistic’ and ‘Violent’ Bernie Sanders Supporters

The View host Meghan McCain confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over “deeply misogynistic” and “violent” supporters of Bernie Sanders often...
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders to online trolls: Stop 'ugly personal attacks'

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders on Thursday urged an end to online "bullying or ugly personal attacks" after a powerful hospitality-industry...
Reuters

