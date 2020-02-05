Global  

Trump says he's considering Doug Collins for DNI post; GOP rep says not interested

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
President Trump said late Thursday that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., for the permanent Director of National Intelligence job, a move that could resolve a mini-crisis in the GOP surrounding Collins' challenge against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in Georgia's upcoming special election. 
Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump [Video]Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh ended his White House bid but but vowed his fight against President Trump isn&apos;t over.

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote [Video]Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son,..

‘Pardons, Puppets, and Purges’: CNN Nat Sec Analyst Condemns Trump Over Floating Far Right Loyalist Doug Collins for DNI

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem condemned President Donald Trump’s latest plans to reorganize his cabinet, calling the president’s...
Doug Collins Tells Fox Host He Doesn’t Want DNI Position Trump Basically Offered Him Last Night

Rep. Doug Collins told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that he is not interested in the suddenly vacant position of Director of National Intelligence,...
