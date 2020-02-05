Trump says he's considering Doug Collins for DNI post; GOP rep says not interested
Friday, 21 February 2020 () President Trump said late Thursday that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., for the permanent Director of National Intelligence job, a move that could resolve a mini-crisis in the GOP surrounding Collins' challenge against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in Georgia's upcoming special election.
Rep. Doug Collins told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that he is not interested in the suddenly vacant position of Director of National Intelligence,... Mediaite Also reported by •Daily Caller •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
el RT @Kevinliptakcnn: After Trump says he’s considering him for DNI, Doug Collins says no thanks: “This is not a job that interests me at thi… 27 seconds ago
dhaz RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he is considering nominating Rep. Doug Collins to permanently lead the Office of the Director… 27 seconds ago