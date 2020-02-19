What questions do voters have for the Democratic presidential candidates?

Global  

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
CBS News will co-host the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, with Gayle King and Norah O’ Donnell as two of the moderators. We’re asking voters across the country what questions they want the candidates to answer.
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate

Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate 02:13

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports how the candidates are picking up where they left off before the fiery debate.

