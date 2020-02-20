Global  

Bloomberg Offers 3 Women Release From Nondisclosure Agreements

NPR Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says three women who have signed nondisclosure agreements about comments he allegedly made can be released from those contracts and speak out.
News video: Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements 02:08

 After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex harassment cases. CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg [Video]After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night&apos;s fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women..

Bloomberg Offers to Release 3 Women From Nondisclosure Agreements Over His Past Comment

Media mogul and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday said his company has agreed to release three woman from nondisclosure agreements they had...
