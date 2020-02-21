Global  

News Of Election Interference Briefing Sets Off National Intelligence Shakeup

NPR Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The U.S. intelligence community is warning about Russian interference in the November election. That's touched off a new round of battles between President Trump and Democrats.
News video: Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election 02:24

 A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference

President Trump was furious that Joseph Maguire, the former acting director of national intelligence, allowed one of his subordinates to tell House lawmakers...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRMediaiteSeattle TimesReuters

Richard Grenell Begins Overhauling Intelligence Office, Prompting Fears of Partisanship

The new acting director of national intelligence also asked to see the facts underlying the finding that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election and favors...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPRNew Zealand Herald

