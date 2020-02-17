jannipoppers⭐⭐⭐ RT @shellie647: Brain bleed? Again? Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/KwUt3CoH… 52 seconds ago

Times of News Europe Joe Biden can’t remember what son’s job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/7Vlkc1Nmm4 https://t.co/Y3g7zkDPlr 2 minutes ago

✝️Shirley✝️💃🇬🇧🐎🐕🐔🐈⏳🙉🙈🙊 @JoeBiden can't remember what son's job was😳😳, thinks he was U.S. #AttorneyGeneral ❓ Someone who really cares about… https://t.co/VXXJZbMNio 3 minutes ago

MMNewzz Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/Czfm1DEvJZ #news https://t.co/ObbzjZ61eU 3 minutes ago

Thomas R. Stevenson #SleepyJoe "Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General" https://t.co/xniiJOmOEV #news #feedly 3 minutes ago

brenda Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/eLKD8z41dg #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

Slovydal RT @BobMarzulli: Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/R7MZPivYHo ⁦@realDonaldTrum… 3 minutes ago