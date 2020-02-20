Global  

Joe Biden still confident he's going to win South Carolina

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
"I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina," Biden told "Face the Nation."
Sanders heads to big win in Nevada [Video]Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred..

Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela [Video]Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela

REUTERS/Mike Segar Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling a story on the campaign trail about being arrested in South Africa, but there's no record of him mentioning the arrest before now. The..

Despite poor finishes in the primary contests thus far, Biden told "Face the Nation" he "feels good" about South Carolina
Is South Carolina still Joe Biden's firewall?

Less than two weeks away from South Carolina's primary, Biden is aggressively trying to defend his waning lead here.
