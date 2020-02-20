Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Troll Watch: Russian Interference In 2020

Troll Watch: Russian Interference In 2020

NPR Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Laura Rosenberger, director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy, about the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump adviser Stone arrives at federal courthouse to be sentenced

Trump adviser Stone arrives at federal courthouse to be sentenced 00:34

 President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone arrived at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday where he is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe [Video]Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Cuomo Calls Out Bernie Sanders for Using Russian Interference as ‘Cover’ for Supporters’ Bad Behavior

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo called out Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for using Russian election interference efforts as "cover" for the bad behavior of...
Mediaite

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

Trump called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers about Russian interference in the 2020 election...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.