Sanders wins Nevada's Democratic caucuses

Mark White RT @CharlesPPierce: It’s time for the 2016 Democratic primaries to end. Come down out of your cave in the hills and turn in your weapons. B… 20 seconds ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Sanders wins big in Nevada Democratic vote https://t.co/6uxHbUAfxg 47 seconds ago Becky Pride RT @mgrant76308: The Democrat Party Establishment is now trapped in a box. They cannot stop Bernie Sanders without alienating his supporter… 1 minute ago Sandstone RT @DFBHarvard: All the Democrats worst policies, dumbest ideas & most asinine identity politics have all come full circle in a candidate w… 2 minutes ago Diego RT @ABC7: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead https://t.co/KBk5HKebkK 2 minutes ago Liberty Headlines Sanders Wins Nev. Caucuses; Takes National Democratic Lead https://t.co/2eN0RBZTVZ 2 minutes ago Thenewguardian1 RT @carraybb: DEM PARTY FREAKOUT ❗️ OR FREAK SHOW❓❓🤦‍♀️ ✏️ NOTE TO DEMS: You brought this disaster upon your own party! You don’t w… 3 minutes ago Steven E Anderson The Democrat party created the Sanders success. Quit crying in your beer. Democratic Party Establishment Freakout… https://t.co/nMrjjZu7qg 5 minutes ago