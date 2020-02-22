Global  

Sanders wins Nevada's Democratic caucuses

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Senator Bernie Sanders celebrated in Texas Saturday after clinching the Nevada presidential caucuses. Nikole Killion reports from Las Vegas.
News video: Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada 00:29

 Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third, and Elizabeth Warren in fourth place. Fox News projected...

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada [Video]Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. | David Zalubowski/AP Photo By ZACH MONTELLARO 02/23/2020 11:27 AM EST Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is claiming there are inconsistencies in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada's Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24NewsdayDeutsche Welle

US elections: Bernie Sanders condemns Russian efforts to help his presidential campaign

On the eve of the Nevada Democratic caucuses, US Senator Bernie Sanders denounced Russia for reportedly trying to help his 2020 presidential bid. Officials had...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaiteNewsday

Tweets about this

Evilt58058White

Mark White RT @CharlesPPierce: It’s time for the 2016 Democratic primaries to end. Come down out of your cave in the hills and turn in your weapons. B… 20 seconds ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Sanders wins big in Nevada Democratic vote https://t.co/6uxHbUAfxg 47 seconds ago

becky_pride

Becky Pride RT @mgrant76308: The Democrat Party Establishment is now trapped in a box. They cannot stop Bernie Sanders without alienating his supporter… 1 minute ago

BrendaShoshanna

Sandstone RT @DFBHarvard: All the Democrats worst policies, dumbest ideas & most asinine identity politics have all come full circle in a candidate w… 2 minutes ago

datniceguy98

Diego RT @ABC7: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead https://t.co/KBk5HKebkK 2 minutes ago

LibertyHeadline

Liberty Headlines Sanders Wins Nev. Caucuses; Takes National Democratic Lead https://t.co/2eN0RBZTVZ 2 minutes ago

Thenewguardian2

Thenewguardian1 RT @carraybb: DEM PARTY FREAKOUT ❗️ OR FREAK SHOW❓❓🤦‍♀️ ✏️ NOTE TO DEMS: You brought this disaster upon your own party! You don’t w… 3 minutes ago

SEAnderson95B

Steven E Anderson The Democrat party created the Sanders success. Quit crying in your beer. Democratic Party Establishment Freakout… https://t.co/nMrjjZu7qg 5 minutes ago

