Sotomayor issues blistering dissent, says Republican-appointed justices have bias toward Trump administration

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg threw his support behind Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor following her blistering dissent of the court's decision to allow the Trump administration to enforce its "public charge" rule in the state of Illinois, limiting which non-citizens can obtain visas to enter the U.S.
