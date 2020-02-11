Global  

National security adviser Robert O'Brien denies intel chief was pushed out

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The president's national security adviser discusses Russian efforts in the 2020 election and security concerns for the democratic process.
Transcript: Robert O'Brien on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien that aired Sunday, February 23, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Trump adviser denies intelligence claims of Russian election meddling

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien holds the Trump line that Russian election meddling isn't happening
Independent


Tweets about this

donnaraefish

donnaraefish RT @StephenGlahn: National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, @realDonaldTrump & @GOP divert from the truth- with trump as POTUS America is n… 4 seconds ago

MonVgh

FOCUS! We have an election to win! 🚩 RT @kylegriffin1: When Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien convenes meetings with NSC officials, he sometimes opens by distribut… 7 seconds ago

jolataxi17

Jojo freeman DARK TO LIGHT 🇺🇲🇬🇧MAGA RT @FaceTheNation: WATCH: NSA Robert O'Brien tells @margbrennan that there's "no intelligence behind" claims of Russian effort to re-elect… 7 seconds ago

TerriE1001

Terri Edwards The Trump administration now has free reigns to Lie to the American people (and they will). We no longer have a go… https://t.co/hw66srYHbI 1 minute ago

MGeoch

MaryMMcGeoch RT @DrDenaGrayson: Robert O’Brien claims he‘s “not seen” intel that #Russia🇷🇺is is trying to throw the 2020 election to Trump. Q: “Don’t y… 2 minutes ago

CFRAZIER329

⭐⭐⭐GATRUMPMYPRESIDENT❤ RT @Crossbearer1956: Acting DNI Grenell has asked the intelligence community, including Shelby Pierson to produce the underlying intelligen… 2 minutes ago

ihavegreatshoes

Red Combat Boots RT @PunishDem1776: Susan rice, Ambassador to UN James L Jones, National security adviser Thomas Donilon, Deputy NSA Henry kissinger, State… 3 minutes ago

Crossbearer1956

#DyingToSelf Acting DNI Grenell has asked the intelligence community, including Shelby Pierson to produce the underlying intelli… https://t.co/zx9YJwZ7xq 3 minutes ago

