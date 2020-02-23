Sanders wins big in Nevada, now competes with Biden for South Carolina
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Bernie Sanders is coming off with a big win in Nevada. Now, the Vermont senator is closing the gap with former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto reports.
Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.
Bernie Sanders' convincing win in the Nevada caucuses signaled his campaign is gathering strength and reaching voters who had previously eluded him, putting him... Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews •News24 •SBS
