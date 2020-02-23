Global  

Sanders wins big in Nevada, now competes with Biden for South Carolina

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is coming off with a big win in Nevada. Now, the Vermont senator is closing the gap with former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto reports.
News video: Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19

 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus [Video]Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus

After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

Sanders Big Win In Nevada Democratic Vote [Video]Sanders Big Win In Nevada Democratic Vote

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the..

Sanders up against Biden in South Carolina primary

After Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada, a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows the Vermont senator gaining ground on Joe Biden in South Carolina. The former...
CBS News

Sanders' big Nevada win narrows rivals' path to Democratic nomination

Bernie Sanders' convincing win in the Nevada caucuses signaled his campaign is gathering strength and reaching voters who had previously eluded him, putting him...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24SBS

