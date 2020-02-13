Global  

No. 3 House Democrat Jim Clyburn to endorse Joe Biden - Politico

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jim Clyburn, the third-highest ranking House Democrat and an influential black legislator from the key early voting state of South Carolina, is expected on Wednesday to endorse Joe Biden's presidential bid, according to a report from Politico.
