Andrew Yang says one of the remaining Dems needs to 'pull an Andrew Yang,' quit the race

Andrew Yang says one of the remaining Dems needs to 'pull an Andrew Yang,' quit the race

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Businessman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Saturday said at least one more Democrat still seeking the White House needs to “pull an Andrew Yang” by dropping out of the race.
