Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders: 'It's our turn now'
Monday, 24 February 2020 (
58 minutes ago)
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced Sunday that she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, with the spiritual author saying she's "honored" to support him.
