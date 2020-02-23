Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election by cementing a decisive lead over his opponents in the Nevada caucus Sunday. With nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting, the veteran senator for Vermont clinched a landslide victory with 35,512 popular votes, which is 47.1 percent of the polling, reports said. Joe Biden finished 👓 View full article

