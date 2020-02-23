Global  

Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

RTTNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election by cementing a decisive lead over his opponents in the Nevada caucus Sunday. With nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting, the veteran senator for Vermont clinched a landslide victory with 35,512 popular votes, which is 47.1 percent of the polling, reports said. Joe Biden finished
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises 00:50

 Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

