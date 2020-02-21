President Trump’s India trip includes massive rally

Global  

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
President Trump was greeted by more than 100,000 cheering fans when he arrived in India for a whirlwind trip. Trade tensions between the U.S. and India have escalated since the president took office, but Mr. Trump made a tentative promise to India, Weijia Jiang reports.
 Though President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on good terms, the countries have had a strained trade relationship.

