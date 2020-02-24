Full day in Fiji for Jacinda Ardern and Frank Bainimarama

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It'll be all pomp and ceremony in the Fijian capital today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays her first official visit to the country and only the second by a leader from this country since democracy was restored there in 2014.Ardern... It'll be all pomp and ceremony in the Fijian capital today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays her first official visit to the country and only the second by a leader from this country since democracy was restored there in 2014.Ardern... 👓 View full article

