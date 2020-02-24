Global  

Full day in Fiji for Jacinda Ardern and Frank Bainimarama

New Zealand Herald Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Full day in Fiji for Jacinda Ardern and Frank BainimaramaIt'll be all pomp and ceremony in the Fijian capital today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays her first official visit to the country and only the second by a leader from this country since democracy was restored there in 2014.Ardern...
Jacinda Ardern's day in Suva, Fiji, with things close to her heart

Jacinda Ardern's day in Suva, Fiji, with things close to her heartJacinda Ardern is a whisky woman and clearly prefers the refinement of a Scottish distillery than the beating of a kava root to produce a muddy looking water...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is 'corrosive'

Australia's deportation policy is so "corrosive" that it has soured its bilateral relationship with New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, a...
Reuters


Tweets about this

HaliteshDatt

Halitesh Datt RT @hab_matt: The full story on @jacindaardern's RISE visit: https://t.co/4A2FWoUzmf @MonashUni @MFATgovtNZ @MonashMSDI @wellcometrust @FNU… 17 hours ago

hab_matt

Matthew F The full story on @jacindaardern's RISE visit: https://t.co/4A2FWoUzmf @MonashUni @MFATgovtNZ @MonashMSDI… https://t.co/dMCync7dMU 1 day ago

himoverthere4

himoverthere RT @pulpyfictorious: Jacinda Ardern in Fiji, handing out millions of dollars, saying people shouldn't treat her like a queen. Honestly, sh… 1 day ago

pulpyfictorious

🏳️‍🌈💧💚Sofia 🏳️‍🌈💧💚 Jacinda Ardern in Fiji, handing out millions of dollars, saying people shouldn't treat her like a queen. Honestly,… https://t.co/B4qgWGtZFk 2 days ago

melulater

Melanie D. RT @henrycooke: Red carpet, billboards, closed roads, and her full media schedule read out on the news - Fiji are making a big deal of Jaci… 3 days ago

henrycooke

henry cooke Red carpet, billboards, closed roads, and her full media schedule read out on the news - Fiji are making a big deal… https://t.co/uq27PNoKHH 3 days ago

