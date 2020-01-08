Global  

Ted Cruz slams California governor's 'leftist mind' for housing prescriptions tweet

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent suggestion that doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing similar to the way they do for medicine. 
California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis [Video]California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness. According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund. Gov...

Gavin Newsom Says Doctors Should Write Prescriptions For Housing

Governor of California Gavin Newsom said that he believes doctors should be able to prescribe housing.
Daily Caller

