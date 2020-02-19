Oregon walkout redux: State GOP leaves to prevent climate bill from advancing

Global  

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Republican Senators in Oregon walked out of the State Capitol on Monday to prevent a vote on a bill aimed at stemming climate change, a similar action taken by GOP lawmakers last year that was followed by threats of having the state police forcibly returning them.
Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon Republicans Disappear for Another Climate Vote

After leaving the state last year to shut down a climate change proposal, Oregon senators were absent again on Monday.
NYTimes.com

Oregon House GOP members refuse to appear for session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans, who are a minority in the Oregon House of Representatives, refused to attend a Tuesday night session of the chamber amid a...
Seattle Times

