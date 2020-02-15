Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from any cases involving his administration over past comments about him and his administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration [Video]Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 100 border patrol agents to 10 sanctuary cities. A report from The New York Times said some are from an elite tactical unit, known as BORTAC. This..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall [Video]White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall

President Donald Trump gets back on track to build more than 450 miles of the southern border wall. Jared Kushner said: “The project will substantially be done by the end of the year or early next..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: Supreme Court justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg should recuse themselves from cases involving him

"It's very obvious," Trump told reporters in India. "Justice Ginsburg should [recuse herself] because she went wild during the campaign."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt Dissent

Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt DissentSupreme Court Justice Sotomayor took aim at her conservative colleagues and the Trump administration in writing for the minority on Friday.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

ASMOKEE1

ANGELA HUFFMAN RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Trump says that he wants Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to sit out any "Trump… 2 seconds ago

Deana24738391

DeanaK❌⭐⭐⭐ RT @dhmorrow1: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration https://t.co/1XG16Lx0Q6 5 seconds ago

sarm920

Sara Michael RT @2020Commander: These left leaning justices are what's been going wrong in OUR country for years!! Now they want to cry? 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Trum… 10 seconds ago

HeleneStovall

helene stovall RT @NPR: "Claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding imm… 18 seconds ago

SGIhasMyHeart01

🇺🇸😎Trump4President2020💯🇺🇸💗 RT @Rparkerscience: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration https://t.co/iU7MJI… 18 seconds ago

IndianaMike75

Mike Engleman⭐⭐⭐ RT @heyk1967: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration 💯💯💯💯 our President is RIGH… 18 seconds ago

JoElmstechonj

Jo-Ann Krestan, MA Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from all 'Trump related' cases - The Washington Post https://t.co/1NpYlmLhmp 21 seconds ago

PattyAdams41

PattyAdams4 RT @NPR: President Trump criticized remarks by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "inappropriate" and said the Supreme Cour… 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.