ANGELA HUFFMAN RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Trump says that he wants Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to sit out any "Trump… 2 seconds ago DeanaK❌⭐⭐⭐ RT @dhmorrow1: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration https://t.co/1XG16Lx0Q6 5 seconds ago Sara Michael RT @2020Commander: These left leaning justices are what's been going wrong in OUR country for years!! Now they want to cry? 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Trum… 10 seconds ago helene stovall RT @NPR: "Claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding imm… 18 seconds ago 🇺🇸😎Trump4President2020💯🇺🇸💗 RT @Rparkerscience: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration https://t.co/iU7MJI… 18 seconds ago Mike Engleman⭐⭐⭐ RT @heyk1967: Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration 💯💯💯💯 our President is RIGH… 18 seconds ago Jo-Ann Krestan, MA Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from all 'Trump related' cases - The Washington Post https://t.co/1NpYlmLhmp 21 seconds ago PattyAdams4 RT @NPR: President Trump criticized remarks by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "inappropriate" and said the Supreme Cour… 22 seconds ago