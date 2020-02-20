Global  

Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement 'backhanded,' Warren 'scary'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where he called Democratic political rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" while attacking progressives and criticizing President Barack Obama's first term were a combination of jokes and explanations to "make our government better."
Audio: Bloomberg slammed Warren as 'scary' and demeaned his endorsement of Obama

Bloomberg's campaign said his comments about banks were a "joke" and that the comments about Obama were "an important point."
