Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement 'backhanded,' Warren 'scary'
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where he called Democratic political rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" while attacking progressives and criticizing President Barack Obama's first term were a combination of jokes and explanations to "make our government better."
The Nevada Democratic Debate got underway in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (February 19) where Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar squared off..