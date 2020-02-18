South Carolina Democratic Primary Debate Preview

At the Democratic primary debate in Nevada, most of the attacks were pointed at Michael Bloomberg — the new guy on stage. Tuesday in South Carolina, frontrunner Bernie Sanders may take more heat.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dems Attack Bernie On The Debate Stage Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) faced an onslaught of attacks on the debate stage as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18Published 2 hours ago CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:10Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources South Carolina Democratic debate highlights Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential...

CBS News 4 hours ago



Trump to visit South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — He’s not competing in a primary in the state, but President Donald Trump is planning to make an appearance in South Carolina just...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this