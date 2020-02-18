Global  

South Carolina Democratic Primary Debate Preview

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020
At the Democratic primary debate in Nevada, most of the attacks were pointed at Michael Bloomberg — the new guy on stage. Tuesday in South Carolina, frontrunner Bernie Sanders may take more heat.
 A crucial debate tonight for the Democratic presidential candidates, Jason DeRusha reports (1:07). WCCO 4 News Mid-Morning – Feb. 25, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) faced an onslaught of attacks on the debate stage as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential...
Trump to visit South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — He’s not competing in a primary in the state, but President Donald Trump is planning to make an appearance in South Carolina just...
