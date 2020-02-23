Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate'
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South Carolina primary, telling voters he's a Democratic candidate for the "United States Senate."
