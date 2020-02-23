Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate'

Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South Carolina primary, telling voters he's a Democratic candidate for the "United States Senate."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful 00:33

 Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state with a decisive victory in the Nevada. He was backed by a diverse coalition of young and middle-aged...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan [Video]Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan

Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to talk about his new plan for government-funded child care...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden tells crowd 'I'm a candidate for the United States Senate' in confused campaign speech

'Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden,' he says
Independent

Democrat Bernie Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India

“Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

1SikKat

SikKat Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/xSDseNAhr8 31 seconds ago

Lenardhscott101

Lenard Scott is Pissed Off ⭐⭐⭐ RT @CuteScarley: Wow! Biden tells S.C. he is a candidate for the SENATE. Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candid… 49 seconds ago

patobrien236

❌Patricia O’Brien❌ RT @QisforU: Crazy crazy Joe...this has just become sad at this point. Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate… 2 minutes ago

HickoryStonewal

Hickory Stonewall Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @BonnieKranick: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/b4G4ogqI… 2 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral News Now: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the Uni.. https://t.co/qXLs52KwPv 2 minutes ago

nemyron

Myron Nelson RT @zillygirlaz: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/vBOlKX6o0T… 2 minutes ago

HostetterGmail

Deborah Hostetter RT @JasonMillerinDC: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/78XBOcH… 2 minutes ago

ReyCanales5

Rey Canales RT @ckkirsch1: Can we just put Joe Biden out in the pasture to graze. Come on man. This is beyond pitiful. Biden accidental… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.