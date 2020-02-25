Global  

Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Border Patrol agent who faced a lawsuit from parents of a Mexican child he killed in a June 2010 cross-border shooting. 
News video: Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico 01:02

 The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

Supreme Court Sides With US Border Agent In Mexican Teen Cross-Border Shooting Case [Video]Supreme Court Sides With US Border Agent In Mexican Teen Cross-Border Shooting Case

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Mexico family in a cross-border shooting case.

Border Patrol Union Looking for $500K in Stolen Funds [Video]Border Patrol Union Looking for $500K in Stolen Funds

Around half a million dollars is reportedly missing from a border patrol union fund and the FBI is investigating. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son

Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son
euronews

Supreme Court rules parents can't sue US border patrol agent who shot dead teenage son in Mexico

The court's five conservative justices held that the parents could not use American courts to sue the American agent who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in...
Independent

