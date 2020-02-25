Poll: Joe Biden enters South Carolina debate with a slim lead over frontrunner Bernie Sanders
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The 10th Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, may be the most important, coming four days before the South Carolina primary, and one week before Super Tuesday. The latest CBS News poll shows Joe Biden with a slim lead over national frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina.
That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday.
Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South...