Adrian Lewis "Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/OfHrWqaxcr 2 minutes ago know what i mean Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says, if you know what i mean 5 minutes ago Lyfs2short Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says https://t.co/a9D3P5J0ix #FoxNews 5 minutes ago Channel News Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says Following his lat… https://t.co/yMnNugeRRn 9 minutes ago bob carson 🇺🇸 Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says https://t.co/l9GWCoOJZz 11 minutes ago Truth2Freedom Joe Biden might need same ‘cognitive test’ that Trump ‘aced,’ former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says | Fox News… https://t.co/b7ZX4tBO0O 12 minutes ago Ramondo Trammell RT @Chris_1791: Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says https://t.co/98kixnKAci v… 14 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Joe Biden might need same 'cognitive test' that Trump 'aced,' former WH doctor Ronny Jackson says… https://t.co/Hd15Hqlyeb 15 minutes ago