Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed a major win to the Trump administration in its fight against “sanctuary” jurisdictions -- ruling that it can deny grant money to states that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
 The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts. Katie Johnston reports.

