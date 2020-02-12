Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities

Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities

NPR Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Trump campaign is hoping to boost support from African-Americans in November. It will open offices in 15 cities with large black populations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ep 7 | I left the Dems because I can't do the Black Democrat victim mentality slavery narrative

Ep 7 | I left the Dems because I can't do the Black Democrat victim mentality slavery narrative 59:17

 UnPopular Opinion with Benji Irby starts off with Benji&apos;s unpopular opinion: &quot;I left the Dems because I can&apos;t do the Black Democrat victim mentality slavery narrative&quot;. We interview Christian Lamar, Board Member, Black Voices for Trump, next we interview Olivia...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ep 6 | Instead of Black History, let’s talk about the political future of Black Americans... [Video]Ep 6 | Instead of Black History, let’s talk about the political future of Black Americans...

In episode 6 of &quot;Unpopular Opinion with Benji Irby&quot; Benji Irby doesn&apos;t cover Black History Month but instead the political future of Black Americans. He has two special..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:16Published

Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA [Video]Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open four additional campaign offices in Massachusetts Wednesday, after opening his first MA office in Springfield on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flush with cash, President Donald Trump’s campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the...
Seattle Times

Trump campaign opening "community centers" to win over black voters

The campaign is opening several "Black Voices for Trump Community Centers" in key states like Florida.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimMoor20918476

🇺🇸Kim M RT @MattWolking: This is exciting! Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities https://t.co/o23csFBH7p #… 19 seconds ago

MindExpansionP1

Mind Expansion Program RT @nprpolitics: Seeking Black Voters, Trump Campaign To Open Offices In 15 Black Communities https://t.co/4hKbcySFVo 1 minute ago

AntifaWeed

AntifaWeed aww SHIT here we go aggain https://t.co/wqsonCiVkq 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.