Baltimore ex-mayor releases apology video ahead of Thursday sentencing: ‘I really messed up’

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Catherine Pugh, a former mayor of Baltimore who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following her conviction on federal tax evasion and conspiracy charges, apologizes for her crimes in a 13-minute video that went public Wednesday. 👓 View full article



