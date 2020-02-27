Baltimore ex-mayor releases apology video ahead of Thursday sentencing: ‘I really messed up’
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Catherine Pugh, a former mayor of Baltimore who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following her conviction on federal tax evasion and conspiracy charges, apologizes for her crimes in a 13-minute video that went public Wednesday.
