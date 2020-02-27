Global  

Baltimore ex-mayor releases apology video ahead of Thursday sentencing: ‘I really messed up’

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Catherine Pugh, a former mayor of Baltimore who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following her conviction on federal tax evasion and conspiracy charges, apologizes for her crimes in a 13-minute video that went public Wednesday.
 Mere hours before former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to be sentenced on tax evasion and conspiracy charges stemming from the scandal surrounding the sale of her self-published "Healthy Holly" books, the former mayor's defense team released an emotional video in which Pugh apologizes for her...

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will learn her fate Thursday after pleading guilty late last year to charges in the "Healthy Holly" scandal.

In a 13 minute video released on Wednesday, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh apologized and accepted responsibility for her actions that led to her federal indictment. This comes the day before..

