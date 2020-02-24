Global  

Hillary Clinton took more cash from Harvey Weinstein than any other Democrat

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton raked-in more cash from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein than any other politician despite brushing off his donations by claiming he gave money to “every” Democrat.
News video: Clinton on Weinstein: Jury’s verdict really speaks for itself

Clinton on Weinstein: Jury’s verdict really speaks for itself 00:28

 Hillary Clinton says "the jury's verdict really speaks for itself" when it comes the conviction of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future [Video]Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future

On March 11th the sentence for Harvey Weinstein will be revealed in New York, but there’s so much more bad news for the disgraced movie mogul.

'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein [Video]'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed back on concerns over the former Hollywood..

What Is Third Degree Rape? All The Charges Against Harvey Weinstein, Explained

What Is Third Degree Rape? All The Charges Against Harvey Weinstein, ExplainedOn Monday, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 1st-degree criminal sexual acts and 3rd-degree rape in New York. The verdict comes after a protracted criminal...
Ashley Judd, Elizabeth Banks, Padma Lakshmi & More Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

Earlier today, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and celebrities are reacting to it on social media....
