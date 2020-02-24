Hillary Clinton took more cash from Harvey Weinstein than any other Democrat
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Hillary Clinton raked-in more cash from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein than any other politician despite brushing off his donations by claiming he gave money to “every” Democrat.
Hillary Clinton says "the jury's verdict really speaks for itself" when it comes the conviction of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.