Biden's ad buy in Super Tuesday states dwarfed by rivals

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
As he pours resources into winning Saturday’s primary in his ‘firewall’ state of South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden’s finally taking to the airwaves in some of the 14 states that vote next week on Super Tuesday. But the ad buy is dwarfed by those of many of his rivals.
