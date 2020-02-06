Global  

CPAC 2020: GOP reps warn Dems will ‘never stop’ trying to take down Trump in wake of impeachment

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off Thursday morning with top Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows warning that Democrats are “never going to stop” trying to take down President Trump in the wake of the Russia investigation and impeachment vote.
