Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Jacinda Ardern on relations with Australia during talks with Scott Morrison

Jacinda Ardern on relations with Australia during talks with Scott Morrison

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Jacinda Ardern on relations with Australia during talks with Scott MorrisonBy Jo Moir, RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described difficult conversations with Australia as being "gnarly".Ahead of their formal bilateral at Kirribilli House, Ardern told her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place 01:42

 There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis [Video]Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis

He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison live

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Scott Morrison are speaking live in Sydney after bi-lateral talks.
SBS

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives in Sydney to meet with Scott Morrison

Prime ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern are meeting in Sydney after a year of collaborating during tragedies on both sides of the Tasman Sea.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.