Jacinda Ardern on relations with Australia during talks with Scott Morrison

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Jo Moir, RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described difficult conversations with Australia as being "gnarly".Ahead of their formal bilateral at Kirribilli House, Ardern told her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison,... By Jo Moir, RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described difficult conversations with Australia as being "gnarly".Ahead of their formal bilateral at Kirribilli House, Ardern told her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison,... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place 01:42 There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.