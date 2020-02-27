Global  

PM Jacinda Ardern to Scott Morrison: 'Do not deport your people, and your problems' to NZ

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
PM Jacinda Ardern to Scott Morrison: 'Do not deport your people, and your problems' to NZPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put the boot into her Trans-Tasman counterpart, directly challenging Scott Morrison over Australia's deportation policies."New Zealand and Australia's relationship is being tested," she said in...
Recent related news from verified sources

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives in Sydney to meet with Scott Morrison

Prime ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern are meeting in Sydney after a year of collaborating during tragedies on both sides of the Tasman Sea.
SBS

Ardern calls out Australia: Don’t deport ‘your problems’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called out her Australian counterpart at an extraordinarily abrasive joint news conference...
Seattle Times

