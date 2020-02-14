Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Arizona bill would ban transgender athletes from competing on female teams

Arizona bill would ban transgender athletes from competing on female teams

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A new Republican bill is being pushed in Arizona that would ban transgender girls from competing on school sports teams, a measure other states are also debating that has drawn fierce opposition from LGBTQ advocates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Group hopes transgender bill dies

Group hopes transgender bill dies 01:19

 HB2706 expected to be voted on Monday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams [Video]Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

The Arizona House has passed a bill banning transgender girls from sports teams, even saying children questioned would be required to submit to a gender test.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:59Published

Bill banning transgender girls from sports teams advances [Video]Bill banning transgender girls from sports teams advances

A bill that would ban transgender girls from sports teams advances in the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes

House Bill 2706, which heads to state Senate, would apply at both public and private schools, including community colleges and universities.
USATODAY.com

Idaho bill bans transgender women athletes from competition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Wednesday passed legislation preventing transgender women from participating in sports that align with their gender...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

_oftoday_

of today Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes House Bill 2706, which heads to state Senate, would appl… https://t.co/NZGROLv6TI 3 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes House Bill 2706, which heads to state Senate, would appl… https://t.co/8SIpKsJgoh 3 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Arizona House GOP rams through transgender sports ban bill PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona House on Tuesday ra… https://t.co/aQKpNq51av 4 hours ago

12News

12 News The bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on a school sports team that aligns with their gender identi… https://t.co/1lmKUThs8Q 5 hours ago

msnewsworthy

msnewsworthy RT @Max_Gorden: HB 2706, a bill that would bar #transgender women and girls from playing on female school sports teams, just passed the Ari… 6 hours ago

Max_Gorden

Max Gorden HB 2706, a bill that would bar #transgender women and girls from playing on female school sports teams, just passed… https://t.co/F3xSSSVKSb 6 hours ago

Arizona_Abby

Abby Louise Jensen From a conservative Eastern Idaho newspaper: "Ehardt has sponsored a bill that would forbid transgender women from… https://t.co/vXS3r58Abw 15 hours ago

AZSPORTSGUY1

AZSPORTSGUY Arizona bill would ban transgender athletes from competing on female teams | Fox News https://t.co/KYU9SFJu6V 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.