Appeals court dismisses Dem effort to force ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to testify

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
In a victory for President Trump, an appellate court ruled Friday that it wouldn't enforce a congressional subpoena to compel former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify before House lawmakers.
News video: Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case

Appeals Court Rules Against House Judiciary In McGahn Subpoena Case 00:33

 An appeals court has ruled against the House Judiciary in a subpoena case.

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony [Video]Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn doesn't have to testify after court dismisses lawsuit

The federal appeals court ruled 2-1 that the former White House counsel does not have to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

US appeals court side with Trump in fight over lawyer’s testimony

Decision over subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn is a setback for House Democrats
FT.com Also reported by •Reuters

