In last South Carolina push, Democrats lash out against Trump over coronavirus crisis
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Even as health officials scramble to contain its spread, the debate over the coronavirus is spilling over onto the campaign trail. Democrats spent the day before the South Carolina primary lashing out at President Trump for his handling of the crisis, while Mr. Trump traveled to Charleston Friday night for a rally with supporters. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...
President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..
