In last South Carolina push, Democrats lash out against Trump over coronavirus crisis

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020
Even as health officials scramble to contain its spread, the debate over the coronavirus is spilling over onto the campaign trail. Democrats spent the day before the South Carolina primary lashing out at President Trump for his handling of the crisis, while Mr. Trump traveled to Charleston Friday night for a rally with supporters. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump

Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...

Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling The Coronavirus A 'Hoax' [Video]Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling The Coronavirus A 'Hoax'

Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus being a “hoax.” He said calling the virus a conspiracy is a “bizarre” and “dangerous” thing to do. Biden said: "It..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy [Video]US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Updates Ahead of Tonight’s Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Seven Democrats will be debating in Charleston, S.C., four days before the South Carolina primary. Last week’s forum smashed a TV ratings record.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comFrance 24MediaiteCBS News

Poll: Sanders got highest marks for debate performance but most Democrats didn't watch

Bernie Sanders holds an edge among Democrats who watched any of last two debates in Nevada and South Carolina. However, most Democrats didn't watch.
USATODAY.com


